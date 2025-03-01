Samsung Galaxy A55 updated installment plan with 0% markup – March 2025

KARACHI – Samsung Galaxy A55 is one of the reliable high-end smartphones as it offers a blend of stunning performance and attractive features.

The phone features magnificent 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, brining an immersive experience to the users.

Under the hood, it is powered by a powerful processor of the improved Octa-core that is better enough for multi-task, game, and stream.

The Samsung A55 features 5G capabilities and internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB. Improved GPU, NPU, and integrated cooling system are designed to make your day.

Carrying versatile camera setup, which includes multiple lenses, helps you capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions.

Additionally, features like long-lasting battery life, fast charging support, and a user-friendly interface make it top choices in mid-range phones.

Samsung Galaxy A55 8GB+256GB Price in Pakistan

The price of Samsung Galaxy A55 8GB+256GB, according to Bank Alfalah website, in Pakistan stand at Rs139,999 as of March 2025.

Samsung A55 8GB+256GB Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers an easy nine-month installment plan with zero markup for Samsung A55 8GB+256GB. The per month installment will be Rs15,555 for the period of nine months.

However, the bank will charge one-time processing fee as per Bank Schedule of charges from the customers.