REAP collaborates with PNSC to enhance rice export logistics

The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has pledged its support to the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to facilitate rice exports and reduce foreign exchange costs.

The collaboration was discussed during a meeting at REAP House on Wednesday, hosted by Abdul Rahim Janoo, Group Chairman of REAP, and attended by PNSC Chairman Sultan Ahmed Chawla and his commercial team, alongside key rice exporters and REAP officials. Highlighting the progress of Pakistan’s rice export sector, Abdul Rahim Janoo celebrated its growth from $300 million to $3.9 billion last year. He credited the achievement to initiatives like international trade delegations and Biryani Festivals.

Janoo pointed out that substantial foreign exchange is spent on shipping costs and proposed forming a joint committee of REAP and PNSC representatives to develop a mechanism for utilizing PNSC’s services, thereby retaining foreign exchange within the country. PNSC Chairman Sultan Ahmed Chawla commended REAP’s efforts and acknowledged the financial impact of exporters paying approximately $300 million to shipping companies. He expressed his full support for REAP, stating, “Utilizing PNSC will create a win-win situation for both parties.” Senior Vice Chairman of REAP, Javed Jillani, shared that recent large rice exports to Bangladesh via bulk vessels highlighted the potential to engage PNSC for similar operations in the future.

He anticipated more rice exports to Bangladesh in the coming months, further strengthening this collaboration. To honor the occasion, REAP presented shields and souvenirs to Sultan Ahmed Chawla, symbolizing their shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s rice export logistics and supporting national shipping services.