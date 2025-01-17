Kashmiris’ sacrifices keep cause alive: Farzana

Former Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a prominent advocate of the Kashmir freedom movement, Farzana Yaqoob, has urged the media to actively highlight the contours of the Kashmir issue to educate and guide the younger generation. She stressed that despite countless sacrifices, Kashmiris remain steadfast in their stance of not living under Indian rule.

Speaking at a special session with senior journalists at the Karachi Press Club, Farzana Yaqoob expressed concern over the growing tendency among Pakistani youth to view the Kashmir issue as a burden. She said, “This is not a burden but a valuable asset for Pakistan.

If timely guidance is not provided, it will not only harm the Kashmir cause but also Pakistan.” Farzana Yaqoob shed light on the resilience of the Kashmiri people, stating, “For the past 78 years, we have rejected Indian occupation, and despite losing countless lives, we stand firm in our quest for freedom.

India continues to commit grave human rights violations, but the Kashmiri people have not wavered.” Criticizing India’s actions on August 5, 2019, she remarked, “If India believes it has resolved the Kashmir issue, why does it still need to deploy double the size of Pakistan’s entire army in the region? Even removing half of that force would expose the reality of the situation on the ground.”

She reiterated that the only viable solution to the Kashmir issue lies in a United Nations-supervised plebiscite, allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future. Farzana Yaqoob emphasized that Kashmiris are the protectors of Pakistan’s precious water resources, and ignoring this issue could have severe consequences. She noted, “The enemy threatening us today will act with even greater aggression once they gain legal control over these resources.

Kashmiris fully understand this reality.” Highlighting the efforts of various Pakistani governments, she lauded the contributions of leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who strongly raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, Benazir Bhutto, who succeeded in forming the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir, and the PML-N government, which empowered the Azad Kashmir government by reducing the authority of the Kashmir Council.

She called for handing over Kashmir diplomacy to the people of Kashmir, with Pakistan providing full support. She also urged the media and senior anchors to incorporate the Kashmir issue into their programs to ensure that the youth understand its importance. Farzana Yaqoob concluded by stressing that the Kashmir issue is not only central to Pakistan’s interests but also a matter of survival for the Kashmiri people.