PSL 2025: Full Schedule for Lahore Venue

Pakistan’s flagship cricket league Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is set to spring into action this Friday as fans are excited for thrilling cricket action. Spectators can look forward to an action-packed tournament in Lahore, and many other venues.

The tournament will feature intense clashes between some of the best teams in Pakistan, with teams like the Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United fighting for supremacy.

PSL 2025 Lahore Schedule

Dates Matches Teams April 24 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi April 25 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings April 26 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans April 27 Match 17 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi April 29 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans April 30 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United May 1 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators May 2 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United May 3 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United May 4 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings May 13 Match 32 Eliminator 1 May 16 Match 33 Eliminator 2 May 18 Match 34 Final

PSL 2025

The tournament will start on April 11 and end with highly anticipated final on May 18, 2025, in Lahore.

Stay tuned for more updates on team line-ups, key players, and match highlights as PSL 2025 gets closer to kick-off.

Cricket enthusiasts can expect thrilling moments, fiery rivalries, and edge-of-the-seat action as the teams battle for the coveted PSL trophy.