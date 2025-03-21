CM Murad launches centralized portal to oversee Karachi’s civic issues

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has introduced a centralized monitoring system to address Karachi’s civic challenges, ensuring better governance, coordination, and public convenience, particularly during the Eid shopping season. Chairing a meeting at CM House on Thursday, Shah emphasized the need for strict oversight on drainage, encroachments, road-cutting, sanitation, security, and traffic management.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and other senior officials. Highlighting the difficulties caused by unregulated road-cutting, Shah mandated that future approvals be exclusively granted by the Karachi Mayor and Commissioner.

He directed the Local Government Department to issue an executive order, barring any KMC or Town officer from independently authorizing road-cutting, ensuring minimal disruption to newly constructed roads. To streamline issue reporting, the CM announced a Karachi Issues Portal, where Assistant and Deputy Commissioners must upload reports on drainage, encroachments, and cleanliness.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioners will conduct citywide inspections to address sanitation lapses and illegal parking. As Karachi prepares for Eid shopping, Shah directed increased police patrolling and improved street lighting in commercial areas.

He also instructed the Traffic Police and KMC to enhance traffic management and ensure a hassle-free shopping experience for citizens. The CM tasked Mayor Wahab with beautifying four key markets and installing seating areas by the end of the fiscal year. “Next year, we will extend this effort to more public spaces,” he said.

To reclaim public spaces, Shah ordered a crackdown on soft encroachments after Eid, ensuring accessibility and urban order. The CM also called for an expedited completion of the ongoing Lyari water pipeline installation, urging officials to resolve any roadblocks through the P&D department.