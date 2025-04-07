Binance ex-boss Changpeng Zhao joins Pakistan Crypto Council as strategic advisor

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government opened doors to Web3 innovation with the appointment of tech pioneer Changpeng Zhao – the Chinese-born Canadian businessman.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) will help advance Pakistan’s Crypto ambitions. His appointment was confirmed by Finance Division, in what is said to be a key significant step in the country’s journey towards becoming a leader in Web3 and digital finance space.

A top level ECC huddle under country’s finance chief Muhammad Aurangzeb made the decision to pick CZ for the coveted role.

CZ’s visit to South Asian nation also included separate discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Minister Aurangzeb hailed the appointment as a turning point for Pakistan, emphasizing that it demonstrates the country’s commitment to embracing innovation.

The Crypto Council expressed excitement about the new appointment, as he will play his due role in advancing Pakistan’s crypto ambitions. The Binance chief will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s crypto ecosystem.

His responsibilities will include advising regulatory frameworks, infrastructure development, education, and the adoption of cryptocurrency.

Pakistan Crypto Council, operating under the Finance Division, is leading the country’s digital transformation and positioning it to become a key player in the global blockchain and crypto landscape. With CZ now on board, Pakistan is poised to take significant strides in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.

Pakistani government launched Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) last month to regulate and promote blockchain technology and digital assets within the country.

The council aims to position Pakistan as a key player in the global digital finance ecosystem. The PCC is headed by Minister Aurangzeb, with Bilal Bin Saqib serving as CEO. Its governing board includes top officials like the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. PCC aim is to create a compliant, secure, and competitive crypto ecosystem in collaboration with both public and private sectors.