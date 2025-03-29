‘Mysterious’ fire near Karachi’s Korangi Crossing continues to rage

KARACHI – A massive fire in Korangi Crossing area of southern port city of Karachi continues to burn despite more than seven-hour-long efforts to douse it.

Reports said the fire broke out in a gas line during a work for water boring in a private housing society near an oil refinery. As many as ten fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire likely originated in the gas line, and it is a level three blaze.

According to the fire brigade, fire trucks have been called from across the city to control the fire. Due to the intensity of the flames, foam is being used.

Fire Officer Muhammad Zafar called it a “mysterious fire” saying the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Water is being thrown on the fire, but it kept burning. The Sui Southern Gas Company staff has also arrived at the scene.

He added that the pit from where the fire is emerging needs to be closed with soil, and the use of a dumper or helicopter is necessary for this purpose.

The flames and smoke clouds can be seen from various areas, including Defence Phase 8.

On the other hand, the police confirmed that the fire started in the gas pipeline due to damage during water boring operations.

The Governor of Sindh has instructed for the immediate provision of a helicopter to control the fire.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori contacted Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi by phone and directed him to ensure the provision of a helicopter to help control the fire at Korangi Crossing.