AGL67.02▼ -3.39 (-0.05%)AIRLINK165.36▼ -10.19 (-0.06%)BOP10.39▼ -0.62 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.46 (-0.06%)DCL8.84▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML44.43▼ -3.41 (-0.07%)DGKC124.91▼ -7.19 (-0.05%)FCCL45.65▼ -1.58 (-0.03%)FFL15.12▼ -0.9 (-0.06%)HUBC135.28▼ -7.04 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.85▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)KEL4.19▼ -0.25 (-0.06%)KOSM5.47▼ -0.43 (-0.07%)MLCF59.43▼ -2.37 (-0.04%)NBP75.92▼ -2.58 (-0.03%)OGDC213.07▼ -13.7 (-0.06%)PAEL42.01▼ -2.79 (-0.06%)PIBTL9.93▼ -0.54 (-0.05%)PPL174.79▼ -11.13 (-0.06%)PRL34.36▼ -2.8 (-0.08%)PTC22.7▼ -1.35 (-0.06%)SEARL93.75▼ -6.54 (-0.07%)TELE7.12▼ -0.61 (-0.08%)TOMCL33.03▼ -1.42 (-0.04%)TPLP10.21▼ -0.82 (-0.07%)TREET21.08▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG60.93▼ -5.07 (-0.08%)UNITY26.12▼ -2.12 (-0.08%)WTL1.28▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, isolated hailstorms predicted

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely enter the upper parts of Pakistan tomorrow evening/night which will likely persist till April 11.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is predicted in Peshawar and most districts of the province on Monday night. Rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Batgram and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and surrounding areas.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in plain areas.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

Rains, gusty winds expected in Pakistan from April 8

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Sports

PSL 2025: Full Schedule for Lahore Venue

  • Business, Pakistan

Binance ex-boss Changpeng Zhao joins Pakistan Crypto Council as strategic advisor

  • Pakistan

Karachi board BIEK Matric Class 10 Maths Guess Papers 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer