Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, isolated hailstorms predicted

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely enter the upper parts of Pakistan tomorrow evening/night which will likely persist till April 11.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is predicted in Peshawar and most districts of the province on Monday night. Rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Batgram and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and surrounding areas.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in plain areas.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.