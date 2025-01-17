ECP suspends 15 MPAs over asset declaration delays

The failure to submit asset declarations has resulted in the suspension of 15 members of the Sindh Assembly, including provincial ministers and key political figures. Among those suspended are Provincial Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux, Minister Ikramullah Dharejo, and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

In addition, 12 other members, including two women who held reserved seats, have been affected by the suspension. Notably, Sham Sundar, who was elected on a reserved seat, is also among those whose membership has been temporarily revoked. The Election Commission of Pakistan had previously issued a list, naming these 15 members along with an additional 55.

Despite being notified, these individuals failed to submit their asset declarations, leading to the suspension. The Election Commission has formally issued a notification confirming the suspension of these members.