Ishaq Dar, Rubio discuss path forward for US-Pakistan ties, regional security

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy premier Ishaq Dar and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio had talks for enhancing strategic ties and regional cooperation in maiden contact between two sides.

Amid thaw, Dar had a telephone conversation withthe American Secretary of State as two sides shed light on deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Both leaders shared views on regional security and economic collaboration as deputy PM reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with the US.

Rubio commended Dar’s sentiments, expressing Washington’s interest in boosting economic and trade relations with South Asian nation, particularly in areas like critical minerals. He also emphasized that the future of US-Pakistan relations would center on economic cooperation and trade.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism and expressed the US’s desire to enhance counterterrorism cooperation further. Two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, and mulled strategy to address issue of US military equipment left behind following US withdrawal in 2021.