Tessori reaffirms commitment to public service

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has reaffirmed his commitment to Pakistan’s development and public welfare, stating that everyone must work together for the country’s prosperity.

He was addressing guests at the 22nd Ittihad Ramadan Iftar Dinner held at the Governor House.

The event was attended by consuls general from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Italy, Korea, Türkiye, Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Qatar, along with recipients of civil awards and individuals from various faiths.

The dinner commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Kashif Luqman Albani from the Philippines.

Naat was recited by Hafiz Abu Bakr Bairwi, while Hafiz Waleed Hassan presented a special poem dedicated to Pakistan Day.

Governor Sindh also expressed solidarity with friendly nations and led chants celebrating Pakistan’s ties with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Oman, Italy, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Qatar, and Korea.

He emphasized that Pakistan was achieved through immense sacrifices, and its stability and progress require collective efforts.

Speaking on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said that it serves as a reminder of historical commitments and sacrifices, adding that he had visited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum earlier in the day to pray for the country’s prosperity and stability.

Governor Sindh also announced special recreational arrangements for children throughout Ramadan and the first three days of Eid, including free rides on swings, horses, camels, and traditional games.

He assured the attendees that women had nothing to fear as “your brother is the Governor,” extending the same message of protection to all men present.

A lucky draw was conducted for the guests, with notable prizes distributed by foreign diplomats: The Consul General of Bangladesh drew the name of Maqsood Ahmed for an Umrah ticket and extended Eid greetings.

The Consul General of Italy, accompanied by his wife, selected Darvesh Javed as the winner of a motorbike.

The Consul General of Korea picked Mehr-un-Nisa Bint Rehmatullah for a mobile phone prize.

The Consul General of Iran gifted Tahira Bibi Abdul Sattar an Eid present.

The Consul General of Malaysia presented an Eid gift to Masood ur Rehman.

The Consul General of Oman gave an Eid gift to Adoo Riaz, stating, “Just as the Governor is your family, I too am your family member.

” The Consul General of Türkiye awarded an Eid gift to Shehnaz Mani.

The Consul General of Russia drew the name of Muhammad Safdar, son of Ghulam Asghar, for a 120-square-yard plot.

The foreign diplomats and distinguished guests praised Governor Sindh’s hospitality and expressed their best wishes for the people of Pakistan.