Massive traffic jam in parts of Karachi amid BYC protests

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed chaotic scenes amid massive traffic jam due to protest by Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) outside Press Club.

Due to protests, huge queues of cars and two-wheelers were spotted near Empress Market, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road and Cub Road. Residents of port city were also forced to break their fasts on roads with limited food. Karachi authorities closed several major roads around the Press Club, including from Din Muhammad Wafai Road to MR Kiani Chowrangi and from Fawara Chowk.

Traffic police have advised the public to use alternate routes and contact the helpline for assistance. The protest in Karachi is scheduled to take place at 4 PM, with support from civil society organizations.

The situation worsened as Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) members took to streets which is advocating for the release of its detained leaders, including Dr. Mah Rang Baloch, and called for protest at Karachi Press Club. Dr. Baloch was held along with 16 other activists during a demonstration in Quetta over the weekend.

BYC claims that three protesters were killed due to police action at the demonstration in Quetta, heightening the tensions surrounding the issue.

Section 144 imposed in Karachi

The authorities have also enforced Section 144 in Karachi Division, restricting public gatherings of more than five people for five days. The decision was made in response to concerns over public safety and potential disruptions. The law, effective from March 24 until March 28, restricts protests, rallies, and sit-ins, and violators will face legal action.

Web Desk (Lahore)

