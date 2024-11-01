Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Multan’s Uzair, Karachi’s Taha hit tons in second round matches

LAHORE – Uzair Mumtaz of Multan and Mohammad Taha of Karachi Blues hit centuries while bowling honours were shared between Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Asghar, Rawalpindi’s Mohammad Awais Anwar and FATA’s Shahid Aziz on day one of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Friday.

Uzair stroked 115 and Sharoon Siraj scored 71 as Multan were dismissed for 260 in 78 overs in Charsadda with Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Asghar bagging five for 82. At stumps, Karachi Whites were 24 for one.

Mohammad Taha was the other centurion of the day, hitting 123 for Karachi Blues who were knocked out for 220 by Lahore Blues whose Nisar Ahmed, Hunain Shah and Mohammad Rizwan shared three wickets apiece.

The best bowling performance of the day was produced by FATA’s Shahid Aziz, who returned figures of 15.1-8-24-7 to skittle out Dera Murad Jamali for 170. At stumps, FATA had reached 73 for one.

Mohammad Awais Anwar was the star performer for Rawalpindi when he picked up five wickets for 29 runs as AJK were sent packing for 82. At close, Rawalpindi were 139 for four and in sight of their first win following a drawn match against Multan.

Elsewhere, Larkana were dismissed for 140 with Islamabad finishing the day at 186 for four; Lahore Whites were bowled out for 219 by Hyderabad who were 139 for three at stumps; Abbottabad rode on Khalid Usman’s 73 not out, Ahmed Khan’s 65, Mohammad Ali’s 58 not out and Shujah Zaheer’s 56 to reach 302 for six against Faisalabad.

Maaz Sadaqat scored 96 and Waqar Ahmed chipped in with 63 to help Peshawar collect 301 before Bahawalpur fought back to reach 56 for one at close; and, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai top-scored with 85 for Quetta who were dismissed for 263 with Sialkot’s Salman Aslam, Amad Butt and Usama Mir sharing eight wickets between them.