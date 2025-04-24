Buy AC in Pakistan with Zero Markup Installment Plans in 2025

Buying new AC in Pakistan is not that easy as prices of these cooling machines are sky-high, especially in summer season. But there are some plans for you to get cool without paying the whole amount.

First, you need to know about the type of AC you pick for your home. When purchasing an AC, you need to consider the area, other than aesthetically pleasing, and those ideal for larger spaces. When buying an air conditioner (AC) in Pakistan, your first pick should be Inverter ACs which to cut electricity bills.

With frequent power outages, look for ACs with auto-restart features. Additionally, check for brand reliability and warranty coverage, as local service and spare parts are crucial. Keep your budget in mind, and you can explore zero markup installment plans for affordable AC models.

AC Installment in Pakistan

These plans allow you to pay for your AC in monthly installments rather than a single lump sum. You can get AC on zero installments with zero markups for up to 9months, with no extra cost. Low-interest EMI options are also available for up to 3 years.

Models Price 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months AC/PEL MAJESTIC GLORY 12K (1 Ton) 114,499 38,166 19,083 12,722 11,660 8,481 6,893 5,307 AC/PEL MAJESTIC GLORY 18K (1.5 Ton) 146,499 48,833 24,417 16,278 14,919 10,851 8,819 6,790 AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC PRIME WIFI T3 12K (1 Ton) 148,499 49,500 24,750 16,500 15,123 11,000 8,940 6,883 AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC PRIME WIFI T3 18K (1.5 Ton) 185,999 62,000 31,000 20,667 18,941 13,777 11,197 8,621 AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC CLASSIC 12K (1 Ton) 146,499 48,833 24,417 16,278 14,919 10,851 8,819 6,790 AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC CLASSIC 18K (1.5 Ton) 183,999 61,333 30,667 20,444 18,738 13,629 11,077 8,528 AC/PEL INVERTERON TURBO DC ULTIMATE T3 12K (1 Ton) 139,999 46,666 23,333 15,555 14,257 10,370 8,428 6,489 AC/PEL INVERTERON TURBO DC ULTIMATE T3 18K (1.5 Ton) 176,999 59,000 29,500 19,667 18,025 13,111 10,655 8,204 AC/PEL INVERTERON SUBLIME T3 18K (1.5 Ton) 171,999 57,333 28,667 19,111 17,516 12,740 10,354 7,972 AC/PANASONIC UE12XKF-9 INVERTER T3 24K (2 Ton) 269,999 90,000 45,000 30,000 27,496 19,999 16,254 12,514

NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH BANK ALFALAH, PLEASE CHECK WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES

Brands Price 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months Dawlance 1 Ton Split Inverter AC 117,900 39,300 19,650 13,100 12,006 8,733 7,098 5,465 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Hyper T3 Inverter 176,200 58,733 29,367 19,578 17,943 13,051 10,607 8,167 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Split 154,300 51,433 25,717 17,144 15,713 11,429 9,289 7,152 Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 30 1.5 Ton Split AC 168,500 56,167 28,083 18,722 17,159 12,481 10,144 7,810

Best AC as per Room Size