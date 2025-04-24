Buy AC in Pakistan with Zero Markup Installment Plans in 2025

Buying new AC in Pakistan is not that easy as prices of these cooling machines are sky-high, especially in summer season. But there are some plans for you to get cool without paying the whole amount.
First, you need to know about the type of AC you pick for your home. When purchasing an AC, you need to consider the area, other than aesthetically pleasing, and those ideal for larger spaces. When buying an air conditioner (AC) in Pakistan, your first pick should be Inverter ACs which to cut electricity bills.
With frequent power outages, look for ACs with auto-restart features. Additionally, check for brand reliability and warranty coverage, as local service and spare parts are crucial. Keep your budget in mind, and you can explore zero markup installment plans for affordable AC models.
AC Installment in Pakistan
These plans allow you to pay for your AC in monthly installments rather than a single lump sum. You can get AC on zero installments with zero markups for up to 9months, with no extra cost. Low-interest EMI options are also available for up to 3 years.
|Models
|Price
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|AC/PEL MAJESTIC GLORY 12K (1 Ton)
|114,499
|38,166
|19,083
|12,722
|11,660
|8,481
|6,893
|5,307
|AC/PEL MAJESTIC GLORY 18K (1.5 Ton)
|146,499
|48,833
|24,417
|16,278
|14,919
|10,851
|8,819
|6,790
|AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC PRIME WIFI T3 12K (1 Ton)
|148,499
|49,500
|24,750
|16,500
|15,123
|11,000
|8,940
|6,883
|AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC PRIME WIFI T3 18K (1.5 Ton)
|185,999
|62,000
|31,000
|20,667
|18,941
|13,777
|11,197
|8,621
|AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC CLASSIC 12K (1 Ton)
|146,499
|48,833
|24,417
|16,278
|14,919
|10,851
|8,819
|6,790
|AC/PEL INVERTERON JUMBO DC CLASSIC 18K (1.5 Ton)
|183,999
|61,333
|30,667
|20,444
|18,738
|13,629
|11,077
|8,528
|AC/PEL INVERTERON TURBO DC ULTIMATE T3 12K (1 Ton)
|139,999
|46,666
|23,333
|15,555
|14,257
|10,370
|8,428
|6,489
|AC/PEL INVERTERON TURBO DC ULTIMATE T3 18K (1.5 Ton)
|176,999
|59,000
|29,500
|19,667
|18,025
|13,111
|10,655
|8,204
|AC/PEL INVERTERON SUBLIME T3 18K (1.5 Ton)
|171,999
|57,333
|28,667
|19,111
|17,516
|12,740
|10,354
|7,972
|AC/PANASONIC UE12XKF-9 INVERTER T3 24K (2 Ton)
|269,999
|90,000
|45,000
|30,000
|27,496
|19,999
|16,254
|12,514
NOTE: THESE INSTALLMENT PLANS ARE WITH BANK ALFALAH, PLEASE CHECK WITH OTHER LENDERS TO COMPARE RATES
|Brands
|Price
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|Dawlance 1 Ton Split Inverter AC
|117,900
|39,300
|19,650
|13,100
|12,006
|8,733
|7,098
|5,465
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Hyper T3 Inverter
|176,200
|58,733
|29,367
|19,578
|17,943
|13,051
|10,607
|8,167
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Split
|154,300
|51,433
|25,717
|17,144
|15,713
|11,429
|9,289
|7,152
|Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 30 1.5 Ton Split AC
|168,500
|56,167
|28,083
|18,722
|17,159
|12,481
|10,144
|7,810
Best AC as per Room Size
|AC Size
|Room Size
|Room
|1 Ton
|Up to 120 sq. ft.
|Small rooms
|1.5 Ton
|120–180 sq. ft.
|Medium-sized rooms
|2 Ton
|180–250 sq. ft.
|Larger rooms
Latest AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; Check Best Deals on 1Ton and 2 Ton Units