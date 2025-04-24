Pakistanis protest outside Indian High Commission after false flag operation in Pahalgam

ISLAMABAD – Mass demonstration in Islamabad slammed Indian allegations and cross-border hostilities as two sides witnessed a hostile situation after New Delhi’s misadventure in occupied territory.

A large protest was held outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday, as civil society groups and political activists expressed strong condemnation of India’s recent actions in Kashmir, which they alleged to be a “false flag operation” in the town of Pahalgam.

Organized by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, the demonstration drew hundreds of protesters who chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused New Delhi of attempting to destabilize the region. The demonstrators also accused India of “water terrorism,” claiming that attempts to manipulate water flow from shared rivers could further inflame tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Security was tightened around the High Commission, with heavy police deployment to control the crowd as demonstrators surged toward the mission’s main gate. The protestors carried placards and banners condemning Indian policies in Kashmir and calling for a robust response from the Pakistani government.

Speakers at the rally referenced past incidents, including the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and the capture and return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019, as evidence of India’s history of aggression. One speaker warned, “If you block our waters, we will block your breath,” while another declared, “There will be blood in the rivers if this hostility continues.”

Similar protests were reported in major cities across Pakistan, signaling a coordinated nationwide response to what organizers described as India’s ongoing provocation. Demonstrators accused the Indian government of using fabricated narratives to justify its actions in Kashmir and distract from internal political challenges.

The protest comes in the wake of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, a town in Indian-administered Kashmir, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad has categorically denied the accusations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.