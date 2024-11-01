AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

BISE Lahore Matric 2025 Exam Admission Schedule and Fee Update

Bise Lahore Matric 2025 Exam Admission Schedule And Fee Update
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore shared admission schedule for 9th and 10th grade students for the year 2025.

Registration Opens on November 2, 2024, Last Date for Single Fee: December 24, 2024. The matric exams will begin on March 1, 2024, and no forms will be accepted after December 24.

Matric 2025 Exam Fee

With single fee, the time starts from November 2, 2024, to November 27, 2024. If candidates miss this deadline, they can still submit their applications during the double fee period, which lasts from November 28, 2024, to December 11, 2024.

The last option will be a triple fee period from December 12, 2024, to December 24, 2024, for those who do not meet previous deadlines.

Fee Type Dates
Single Fees 2 November 2024 – 27 November 2024
Double Fees 28 November 2024 – 11 December 2024
Triple Fees 12 December 2024 – 24 December 2024

BISE Lahore Admission Fee (Regular Candidates)

Category 9th Class 10th Class 9th and 10th Combined
Science Group 900 900 1800
Arts Group with Practical 900 900 1800
Arts Group without Practical 900 900 1800
Processing Fee 870 870 870
Original Certificate Fee NA 1000 1000
Scholarship Fee 80 80 80
Development Fund 350 350 350
Sports Fee 280 280

(Private Candidates)

Category 9th Class 10th Class 9th and 10th Combined
Science Group 900 900 1800
Arts Group with Practical 900 900 1800
Arts Group without Practical 900 900 1800
Processing Fee 870 870 870
Original Certificate Fee NA 1000 1000
Scholarship Fee 80 80 80
Development Fund 350 350 350
Sports Fee 280 280

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

