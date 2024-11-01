Bise Lahore Matric 2025 Exam Admission Schedule And Fee Update

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore shared admission schedule for 9th and 10th grade students for the year 2025.

Registration Opens on November 2, 2024, Last Date for Single Fee: December 24, 2024. The matric exams will begin on March 1, 2024, and no forms will be accepted after December 24.

Matric 2025 Exam Fee

With single fee, the time starts from November 2, 2024, to November 27, 2024. If candidates miss this deadline, they can still submit their applications during the double fee period, which lasts from November 28, 2024, to December 11, 2024.

The last option will be a triple fee period from December 12, 2024, to December 24, 2024, for those who do not meet previous deadlines.