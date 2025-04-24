“PTF in tight spot”

The PTF affairs are getting murkier as after the controversial elections of February 2024 the Is-lamabad Highcourt hears the writ petition by Col Asif Dar (retd) a former Secretary General of PTF challenging AisamulHaq’s controversial election as President PTF.

Col Asif Dar (retd) had taken the plea that the PTF elections were held in contravention to Islamabad High Court’s decision of July,2022 which explicitly directed that elections of any national sports federation will not be held till Pakistan Sports Board frames rules and procedures for holding fair and transparent elections in sports bodies.

The PTF Management which had kept dragging its feet over elections after completion of its tenure in November 2022 on the plea of heeding Islamabad High Courts’s decision, suddenly took a volte face and announced elections in February 2024 without giving adequate time for preparation to contestants.

The objective was to favour the pro-tege of then President PTF Mr Salim Saifullah i.e Mr AisamulHaq.

The election held in February were not only a blatant violation of IHC Orders but also turned out to be a contentious affair due to gross irregularities especially the casting of a fake vote.

Col Dar(Retd), a veteran sportsman of repute raised his voice through the said writ petition, immediately after said elections .

Consequent to number of hearings, Pakistan Sports Board was forced to notify” Sports Election Regulations Pakistan” on 24 December,2024 to comply to Courts decision of July, 2022.

The Regulations are very comprehensive to address the irregularities rampant in elections of national sports entities at club, regional association and national federation level.

PSB submitted the Regulations in the Court in December after which the proceedings were adjourned till 24 April .

PSB meanwhile also appointed a renowned legal expert Advocate Zohaib Hassan Gondal as Member of Sports Election Commission for three years and a Panel of Adjucators has also been notified comprising seven members including politicians sportsmen and a bureaucrat.

Col Dar’s writ petition may transform the election landscape of national sports bodies as it has already moved PSB to establish its writ as custodian of sports in the Country to play an effective role in much needed fair elections of sports bodies.

It is important to note that PSB doesn’t recognize elections of PTF as it tantamount to contempt of Court yet it has been allocating grants to PTF.

The Court has exercised patience since July ,2022 to finally ensure implementation of its decision through PSB.

Court’s timely intervention will go a long way in improving sports governance in the Country.

The fate of PTF however hangs in balance for an ‘intentional violation’ of Court’s orders.

Being a recipient of Govt’s grants it doesn’t enjoy immunity of a private body and falls in purview of Court’s decision of July, 2022 to abstain from elections.

It seems that the course setting is in the offing to fail the designs of concerned quarters who manipulated PTF Elections last year .

[Author: Raziuddin Ahmad International Badminton Coach, Former National coach, 11th South Asian Games Bangladesh 2010]