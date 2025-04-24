PM Youth Laptop Scheme Phase IV 2025; Apply Online If You Qualify

Good News for Students as college and university students as federal government officially revived Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme for 2025 to distribute 1lac laptops to bright minds.

The much anticipated PM Youth Laptop Scheme empowers students to get online learning, help develop essential digital skills, and offer flexible learning opportunities. It will also bridge education gap by supporting students from low-income backgrounds and encourage creativity, research, and innovation.

Amid age of information, the exciting announcement comes as part of larger Digital Youth Hub aimed at empowering students with the digital tools they need to thrive in today’s tech-driven world.

PM Laptop Scheme Eligibility 2025

Students from all academic backgrounds and every region of Pakistan are eligible to apply. The goal is to ensure equal opportunities for all and support youth in becoming future-ready.

A total of 100,000 laptops are being offered to students across Pakistan through a merit-based selection process to ensure transparency and fairness.

PM Youth Laptopn initiative aims to provide equal opportunities for students nationwide, ensuring that deserving individuals from all regions have access to these valuable educational tools. The merit-based system will help identify students who demonstrate academic excellence, ensuring that the distribution is both fair and based on performance.

Apply Online

Those who are interested can open through Digital Youth Hub platform. First visit: www.pmyp.gov.pk or download mobile app from given link

Make sure to apply early as Students must submit their applications by May 20, 2025.