Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer Knocks Out Indian Boxer Dorathi in less than 90 seconds

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan and India continue to witness border tensions amid cutting ties, Pakistani boxing sensation Usman Wazeer made the nation proud by outclassing Indian rival in first round of his 16th professional fight.

The thrilling encounter took place at World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, where 25-year-old defeated India’s Eswaran Sadhita Dorathi in less than 90 seconds.

Usman’s victory marks another impressive chapter in his undefeated professional career, as he has now won all 16 of his bouts. Out of these, 11 have been secured by knockout, solidifying his reputation as one of the rising stars in the world of boxing.

This victory follows his stunning win last September in Bangkok, where he claimed the World Youth Championship by knocking out an Indian opponent in just 65 seconds of the first round.

In addition to boxing achievements, WBA Asia and WBC Middle East champion holds role of an honorary ambassador for the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh Police, further showcasing his commitment to positive causes beyond the ring.

Usman Wazir’s unblemished record continues to make waves in the boxing world, with fans eagerly awaiting his future matches. His success story is one of perseverance, talent, and dedication, making him a true pride of Pakistan on the global sports stage.