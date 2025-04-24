AGL57.75▼ -3.94 (-0.06%)AIRLINK168.51▼ -9.65 (-0.05%)BOP9.79▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.99▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.89▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)DFML40.16▼ -2.72 (-0.06%)DGKC122.62▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)FCCL43.93▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)FFL15.52▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC137.97▼ -4.14 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.37▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)KEL4.24▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.56▼ -0.36 (-0.06%)MLCF64.79▼ -1.5 (-0.02%)NBP83.3▼ -2.56 (-0.03%)OGDC211.69▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL45.02▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.23▼ -0.54 (-0.06%)PPL166.4▼ -3.42 (-0.02%)PRL30.65▼ -2.53 (-0.08%)PTC21.2▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)SEARL90.47▼ -2.93 (-0.03%)TELE7.39▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL34.73▼ -1.68 (-0.05%)TPLP9.37▼ -0.48 (-0.05%)TREET19.87▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG65▼ -1.98 (-0.03%)UNITY26.5▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Punjab joins hands with JazzCash for seamless Zakat disbursements

LAHORE — JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform, has partnered with the Zakat & Ushr Department, Government of Punjab, to facilitate the disbursement of Zakat funds through its extensive agent network.

The partnership aims to increase efficiency, transparency, and ease of access for beneficiaries across the province. Under this partnership, Zakat disbursements are scheduled to begin in May.

Eligible recipients—identified by the Zakat & Ushr Department—will receive SMS notifications about their entitlement. The CNIC-based cash disbursements will be conducted through JazzCash agents upon biometric verification.

Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah, Advisor and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, said, “Our goal has always been to serve the people of Punjab with integrity and compassion. This collaboration with JazzCash will make Zakat disbursements more efficient and accessible, especially for those in remote areas. We are delighted to have JazzCash as our digital partner and look forward to working together to uplift our most deserving citizens.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, said, “This partnership marks a crucial step forward in ensuring that support reaches those who need it most—with dignity, speed, and security. We commend the Government of Punjab for its continued efforts to make social welfare assistance more transparent and accessible.”

The initiative will support some of society’s most vulnerable segments, including individuals requiring guzara (livelihood) assistance, persons with disabilities (PWDS), and those seeking marriage support. Guzara allowance beneficiaries and PWDS are eligible for biannual funds, while marriage assistance beneficiaries are eligible for one-time funds. With over 20,000 agents enabled with biometric verification systems in Punjab, JazzCash’s wide reach will ensure that beneficiaries can access funds securely and smoothly.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of leveraging technology to uplift communities and enhance transparency in public disbursement systems. JazzCash frequently collaborates with the government to distribute public service funds to underserved communities. Some of these partnerships include the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Funds, and the Pakistan Social Protection Authority (PSPA).

Staff Report

Recomended

