PSL X:  Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United (IU) on Wednesday faced a major setback during ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) X.

A statement issued by the franchise said that South African batter Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short, who were selected in the player draft for the current season, would not be available to play.

The three-time champion franchise stated that both Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Short are unable to participate in the league due to personal reasons.

On Sunday, Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets in the PSL X match at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing a below-par 129-run target for the victory, United crossed the finish line with six wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

Skipper Shadab Khan was the highest scorer for the side with 47 runs, followed by Azam Khan, who made 31. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 30 while Mohammad Nawaz made an unbeaten eight runs.

Hassan Ali got two wickets, and Mohammad Nabi and Abbas Afridi one each. Shadan Khan was named player of the match for his contribution both with the bat and the ball.

After being asked to bat first, Karachi Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up at 128/7 in the allocated 20 overs.

Tim Seifert was the top scorer for the Kings with 30 runs, followed by Abbas Afridi, who made 24. Saad Baig contributed 20 and Khushdil Shah 17 runs. Naseem Shah, Jason Holder and Shadab Khan bagged two wickets each while Imad Wasim got one wicket.