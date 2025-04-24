Colin Munro accuses Iftikhar Ahmed of ‘chucking’ during PSL X match

MULTAN – New Zealand opener Colin Munro has accused Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed of “chucking” during a Pakistan Super League-X (PSL X) match.

In the match played yesterday in Multan, the home team Sultans scored 168 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, with Usman Khan contributing a 61-run knock. Islamabad United chased down the target in just 17.1 overs, losing only 3 wickets, securing their fifth consecutive victory.

During Islamabad United’s innings, Munro pointed towards the umpires in the 10th over, alleging that Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed was using an illegal bowling action. It led to a heated exchange between the bowler and the batter.

Later, Iftikhar Ahmed approached the on-field umpire and objected to Munro’s signaling. Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan also appeared visibly upset and confronted Munro, a moment that was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

The umpires were forced to intervene due to the intensity of the situation between players of both teams.

