Conquerors, Strikers reach final of Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

LAHORE – Samiya Afsar struck a half-century in Conquerors 73-run win over Invincibles while Strikers’ Tayyaba Imdad picked up four wickets in her team’s crucial seven-wicket win over Challengers in the National Women’s U19 Tournament on Friday.

Conquerors remained unbeaten in the tournament with eight wins while Strikers managed four wins out of eight games, edging Challengers on net run-rate to finish second on the points table and qualify for the final.

In the first match of the day, after Invincibles opted to bowl first, Conquerors opening batters, Komal Khan (42, 42b, 5x4s) and Samiya (51, 41b, 7x4s) put on a 93-run partnership.

Laiba Nasir and Aqsa Habib 15 each and Ravail Farhan (12) were the other contributors as Conquerors scored 144-3 in 20 overs.

In turn, Invincibles managed 71-7 in their 20 overs as only Manahil Rafiq (15), Wasifa Hussain (13) and Laiba Kareem (11) reached double figures. Quratulain picked up three wickets while Fatima Khan, Laiba Nasir and Minahil Javaid dismissed one batter each.

In the second match, a must-win contest for both the teams, Challengers were bowled out for 49 in 18.2 overs as Tayyaba returned figures of 4-11.

In reply, Strikers, who needed to chase the target in 17.3 overs or less to qualify for the final, reached the target in 10.4 overs with skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz top scoring with unbeaten 12 off four balls hitting three fours.