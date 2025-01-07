Punjab set to install water sprinklers to combat pollution in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to install water sprinkler system at 1,500 construction sites in Lahore to tackle the issue of air pollution.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to implement a modern system, inspired by Chinese methods, to tackle the issues of air pollution and dust in Lahore. Under this plan, a water sprinkler system will be installed at 1,500 construction sites across the city”, said senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

This technology, developed locally, has been under testing for the past three weeks. Following the successful trials, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved its practical implementation.

The Chief Minister has directed relevant departments, including C&W and LDA, to immediately install the water sprinkler system. This system will spray water like a fountain to prevent dust and debris from spreading at construction sites.

Furthermore, it has been made mandatory to cover construction sites with green cloth to contain the spread of cement, dust, and dirt. The installation of the water sprinkler system at Gaddafi Stadium has been ordered to be completed by January 15.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that legal action would be taken against those failing to implement the water spraying system after February 10.

The senior minister called this initiative a significant step toward combating smog, stating, “The use of water sprinklers will accelerate and improve the mission of environmental protection.”

She added that the EPA has been actively fighting air pollution for the past nine months. “Behavioral changes, public cooperation, and the use of modern machinery are essential for improving environment,” she said.