Relief for K-Electric consumers as Electricity prices drop for Jan 2025 Bills

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for power consumers as NEPRA revised electricity prices for government-owned Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric.

DISCOs consumers got Rs0.75 relief per unit, while K-Electric consumers will see a reduction of 49 paisas per unit. NEPRA revised the rates under monthly fuel price adjustment, with price cut for DISCOs related to the November Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) and for K-Electric based on October fuel adjustment.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued formal notification and relief will be adjusted in January electricity bills.

In a similar development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected proposal to integrate employees from Generation Companies into Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and instead instructed DISCOs to hire new staff.

This decision follows performance review of DISCOs, including FESCO, LESCO, and PESCO. The premier emphasized transparency and merit in recruitment, particularly for leadership roles, and ordered that Gencos employees not absorbed into DISCOs should be returned to Gencos or offered voluntary retirement.

PM Sharif also instructed DISCOs to automate complaint handling, set targets for resolving complaints within 24 hours, and develop strategies to address overbilling and power theft. .y June 2025 was mandated.