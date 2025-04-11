AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Construction of Lahore’s six major roads approved

LAHORE – The Governing Body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) granted in-principle approval for the construction of six key structural plan roads in Lahore.

These include Structure Plan Road from Shauq Chowk to Doctors Hospital, Shadiwal Chowk to Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road, Expo Center to Khayaban-e-Jinnah Phase One, Pine Avenue to Ferozepur Road, Expo Ring Road Phase One and Chenab Road from LDA City to Sui Asal.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed. Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed, Vice Chairman WASA; LDA Director General Tahir Farooq; LDA Authority Member and Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Barrister Sultan Bajwa, Technical Members Abdul Hanan and Akbar Sheikh attended the meeting.

Agenda of management of mosques in LDA Avenue One, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal schemes, and formation of a management committee for LDA private housing schemes were also discussed. An agenda was also presented for imposing infrastructure development charges for the integrated development of structural plan roads.

Additionally, the agenda included signing an MoU between PLRA and LDA for the transfer of remaining property records, digital transformation, technology sharing, and mutual cooperation.

Staff Report

