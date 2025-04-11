Islamabad, Pakistan weather update; more rains expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist during the next 12 to 18 hours.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in the twin cities, Potohar region, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday, and 33°C and 35°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday, and 33°C and 35°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and hot in the plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and south Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 30, Pattan 16, Mir Khani 13, Kakol 13, Kalam 11, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 07, City 02), Saidu Sharif, Darosh 04, Chitral 01

Punjab: Chakwal 15, Jhelum 12, Murree 11, Mangla 09, Lahore (City 09, Airport 07), Faisalabad 07, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07, Shamsabad 05), Mandi Bahauddin 05, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Kasur 04, Gujarat, Sargodha 02, Noorpur Thal, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura 01

Kashmir: Kotli 08, Rawalakot 06

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 05

Balochistan: Lasbella 01

Mohenjo-Daro, Padidan and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. Maximum temperature in Dadu and Larkana was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.