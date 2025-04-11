Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars with 8-Wicket victory in PSL 2025 Opener

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United kicked off their PSL 2025 campaign with a clinical 8-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the season opener at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, Shadab Khan opted to bowl first and the decision paid off well. Lahore Qalandars struggled to build partnerships and were bowled out for just 139 in 19.2 overs, despite a fighting 66 off 38 balls from Abdullah Shafique.

Shadab Khan (3/25) and Jason Holder (3/26) led a sharp bowling effort as United made light work of the target, with Colin Munro’s unbeaten 59 and Salman Ali Agha’s 41* guiding them to victory in just 17.4 overs. The performance highlighted Islamabad’s early form and exposed Lahore’s continued batting woes.

Pakistan Super League PSL season 10 started with bang at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as Jason Holder led Islamabad United to dominant performance against Qalandars with sensational 4-wicket haul.

Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars suffered an early setback, losing opener Fakhar Zaman for just one run in the second over. With only four runs on the board at that point, the team struggled to recover from the early blow. Despite contributions from the middle order, consistent breakthroughs from Islamabad kept the run rate in check.

Holder’s pace and precision rattled the Qalandars, and he was well-supported by the rest of the bowling attack, including Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah. The disciplined effort in the field ensured Islamabad had firm control throughout the innings.

With such a thrilling start, PSL 10 is already living up to the hype—and cricket fans can expect plenty more fireworks as the tournament unfolds.