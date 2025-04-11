AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Türkiye, representing Pakistan at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has arrived in Antalya to participate in the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), an international platform for dialogue and cooperation hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The visit comes at the special invitation of Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdoğan. Maryam Nawaz is accompanied by Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb. Upon her arrival, she was warmly received by the Deputy Governor of Antalya, Dr. Suat Seyitoğlu.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to speak at the forum on April 12, where she will share her perspectives on diplomacy, regional cooperation, and the evolving global landscape.

This year’s forum, held under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” is taking place from April 11 to 13 in Antalya. It brings together world leaders, diplomats, academics, media professionals, and members of civil society to address challenges and opportunities in contemporary international relations.

The presence of Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister at the ADF underscores the growing engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye, as well as the importance of regional voices in shaping the global diplomatic dialogue.

Turkish Ambassador discusses bilateral ties with Maryam and Nawaz Sharif

Web Desk (Lahore)

