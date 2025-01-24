Punjab Ramadan Relief package 2025 – Last date for registration revealed

LAHORE – The Punjab government has taken a decision to provide the ‘Nigahban Ramadan Reliefe Package’ to thousands of families across the province

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in this regard, during which various suggestions and recommendations regarding the relief package for the holy month of fasting were reviewed.

The chief minister said the Nigahban Ramadan Package is a right of the underprivileged and a responsibility of the government. The public should receive their due rights with dignity and respect as she said people do not need to stand in long queues for the package.

Last Date for Registration

CM Maryam Nawaz directed citizens to complete the registration for the Nigahban Ramadan Package by February 15. She has directed officials to take the necessary measures to ensure transparency in the distribution of the package.

Ramadan Relief Package 2025 Registration

To benefit from Ramzan Package, the applicants can visit the over 4,000 registration centers established throughout the province at union councils.

Online Registration via PSER Portal

Citizens of Punjab can also register for the program online by visiting this website: https://pser.punjab.gov.pk.

The applicant will need to enter full name, CNIC, mobile network, mobile number, and email address.

Next, create a password to log in in the future for application submission.

Now again enter the same password to avoid mistakes in the password.

Lastly, click on the Register button. Here, you will need to provide further details to complete the registration.