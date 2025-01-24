US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s order against birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON – A United States of America (USA) judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald J. Trump’s executive order against birthright citizenship.

The International media reported that during a 25-minute hearing, the federal judge questioned the administration’s lawyer, asking where the legal team was when Trump’s team was drafting the executive order.

The judge remarked that the claim defending the constitutional validity of the order was baffling. Under the 14th Amendment, nearly every child born in the United States is automatically entitled to citizenship.

The judge declared Trump’s move completely unconstitutional and placed the executive order on hold for 14 days.

It may be mentioned here that after taking the presidential oath, Trump had issued an order to revoke birthright citizenship.

Later, 18 US states filed a lawsuit against Trump’s decision. The states of Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington had brought the matter before the court.