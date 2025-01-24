Major facility announced to address property issues of overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to establish a facilitation center in Lahore to address the property issues of overseas Pakistanis.

NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed announced it during his visit to Lahore Bureau. He stated that the government is making efforts to establish a dedicated court in Lahore for overseas Pakistanis, which would help resolve their issues on a priority basis.

He also said that orders have been given to set up a facilitation cell for the real estate sector in Lahore.

Earlier this week, a special ceremony was held at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters in Islamabad, to distribute funds to the affectees of the Jeddah Town scandal.

The chief guest at the ceremony was Deputy Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, along with Prosecutor General NAB, Ihtesham Qader Shah, Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Mirza Irfan Beg, Director NAB Rawalpindi, Ilyas Qamar, and other officials.

On this occasion, checks amounting to Rs. 97 million were distributed among 132 affectees of the Jeddah Town scandal.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, said that in accordance with the vision of the Chairman NAB, the officers are working round the clock to recover the assets looted from the public. In the past two years, a record amount has been recovered and returned to the victims. He said that NAB is performing this national duty with a sense of service and honesty and is making every possible effort to recover every penny of the affectees and return it to them.

He appreciated the efforts of DG NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Beg, and his team for recovering the looted funds of the victims of the Jeddah Town housing project, who, is working with professional expertise, returned the victims’ rights to them. Sohail Nasir said that NAB’s public awareness campaign is being carried out vigorously and also the public is being warned to exercise utmost caution before investing any a.ount in housing projects and not to be deceived by anyone. He said that a large number of accused have been arrested in the last two years and legislation is also being made in this regard so that those who fraud citizens must not escape from punishment.