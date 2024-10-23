AGL38.31▼ -0.13 (0.00%)AIRLINK138.36▲ 0.72 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.8▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL7.92▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DFML46.1▲ 0.25 (0.01%)DGKC81.3▲ 0.75 (0.01%)FCCL29.7▲ 0.16 (0.01%)FFBL56.2▲ 0.27 (0.00%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC106.99▲ 1.63 (0.02%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.34 (0.02%)KEL4.57▲ 0.34 (0.08%)KOSM8.03▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)MLCF38.1▲ 0.21 (0.01%)NBP68.88▼ -0.22 (0.00%)OGDC167.55▲ 0.58 (0.00%)PAEL25.72▲ 0.54 (0.02%)PIBTL6.12▼ -0.62 (-0.09%)PPL131.01▲ 0.84 (0.01%)PRL23.82▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.8▲ 0.14 (0.01%)SEARL64.37▲ 3.13 (0.05%)TELE7.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL36.34▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP7.9▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET15.05▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TRG45▲ 0.14 (0.00%)UNITY25.63▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.26▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new CJP

Profile Pakistans New Chief Justice Yahya Afridi
ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Justice Yahya Afridi has been appointed for the period of three years from 26th October.

The appointment was made by the President under recently amended Articles 175A (3), 177 and 179 of the Constitution.

The summary for his appointment was sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz to the president after Justice Yahya Afridi’s name was proposed by the parliamentary committee.

 

 

Our Correspondent

