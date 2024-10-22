Profile: Pakistan’s New Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

Yahya Afridi has been named 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan after the prolonged meeting of the constitutional committee, as nine out of 12 members mulled top judges of the Supreme Court.

Afridi remains part of key legal proceedings, including cases concerning reserved seats in the parliament. He expressed dissent in a critical ruling related to this issue, showcasing his commitment to judicial independence and thorough deliberation. The senior juruist played his role in the Supreme Court’s nine-member bench that addressed the presidential reference concerning the execution of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Bhutto.

He also opted out of the three-member judges’ committee established for the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024, a decision that raises questions about the ongoing discussions surrounding judicial reforms.

Afridi hailed from D.I. Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and is a distinguished jurist who has served as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court from 2016. He holds vast academic background, including degrees from Aitchison College, Government College Lahore, Punjab University, and Jesus College, Cambridge.

His legal career started in 90, and he held various roles, including Advocate of the High Court and Partner at Afridi, Shah & Minallah. The legal eagle also contributed to judicial reforms, environmental justice, and served on multiple administrative committees, highlighting his commitment to the rule of law and human rights in Pakistan.

Justice Yahya Afridi Education

Degree Institution Year O and A Levels Aitchison College, Lahore 1980, 1982 B.A. (Economics & Political Science) Government College, Lahore 1985 LL.B. Punjab University Law College, Lahore 1988 M.A. (Economics) Punjab University, Lahore 1989 LL.M. Jesus College, Cambridge University, UK 1990

Awards

Umar Hayat Gold Medal for Best Sportsman, Aitchison College

Head Boy, Aitchison College

British Foreign and Commonwealth Office Scholarship

Member of Cambridge University Polo Team

Participant in the Commonwealth Young Lawyers Course, London

Teaching

Visiting Professor of Law, Faculty of Law, University of Peshawar

Legal Career

Positions Dates Started Practice as Advocate High Court 1991 Enrolled as an Advocate of Supreme Court 2004 Associate at Orr, Dignam & Co., Karachi July – December 1990 Fox & Gibbons, London January – June 1991 Assistant Advocate General NWFP 1994 Federal Counsel, Government of Pakistan 1995 Partner at Afridi, Shah & Minallah 1997 – 2012

Judicial Career:

Position Date Appointed Additional Judge, Peshawar High Court March 15, 2010 Confirmed as Permanent Judge, Peshawar High Court March 15, 2012 Chairman, Labour Appellate Tribunal June 2010 – May 2013 Company Judge, Peshawar High Court May 2013

Administrative Roles: