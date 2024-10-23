AGL38.35▼ -0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK138.5▲ 0.86 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.84▲ 0.07 (0.02%)DCL7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DFML45.68▼ -0.17 (0.00%)DGKC80.85▲ 0.3 (0.00%)FCCL29.7▲ 0.16 (0.01%)FFBL56.2▲ 0.27 (0.00%)FFL9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)HUBC106.7▲ 1.34 (0.01%)HUMNL14.5▲ 0.44 (0.03%)KEL4.6▲ 0.37 (0.09%)KOSM8.06▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)MLCF37.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)NBP69▼ -0.1 (0.00%)OGDC166.95▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL25.69▲ 0.51 (0.02%)PIBTL6.09▼ -0.65 (-0.10%)PPL130.51▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL23.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PTC15.9▲ 0.24 (0.02%)SEARL64.05▲ 2.81 (0.05%)TELE7▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.35▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.81▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET15.01▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG45.7▲ 0.84 (0.02%)UNITY25.8▲ 0.26 (0.01%)WTL1.25▲ 0 (0.00%)

Vehicle fitness certificate fee update in Punjab – October 2024

Vehicle Fitness Certificate Fee Update In Punjab October 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made it mandatory to obtain vehicle fitness certificate before driving the vehicles on roads as it aims at ensuring road safety and tackle environmental pollution.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet has approved an amendment in Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, allowing the authorities to impose fine on vehicles being used without fitness certificate.

The government has also ordered the authorities to impose fine on smoke-emitting vehicles across the province amid intensifying smog.

As per the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and Motor Vehicle Rule 1969, all Types of Public Service Vehicles (Heavy Duty, Light Duty and Rickshaws) registered in Punjab and operating in Punjab should obtain Fitness Certificate from a Vehicle Inspection and Certification System by visiting any nearby office.

New vehicles are required to obtain a fitness certificate prior to the initial registration of the vehicle. After that, the new vehicle is exempt from testing for the first 2 years of operation.

How to Gen Appointment for Vehicle Inspection

Any vehicle owner can get an appointment by calling the VICS customer service center, UAN 042-111-678-711. Appointments can be made through this website by clicking appointment tab.

Vehicle Fitness Certificate Fee from October 2024

As per official website, the fee for first time registration and fitness inspection (one time) for HTV and LTV vehicles stands at Rs1,819.

The fee for delivery vans stands at Rs1,212 while it is also same for motor cars, taxis, rickshaws and motorcycle rickshaws.

Vehicle Fitness Certificate Renewal Fee After Every Six Months

The fee for heavy transport vehicles and LTVs stands at Rs911 while it is Rs758 for delivery vans, motor cars, taxis, rickshaws and motorcycle rickshaws.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

PU announces latest semester examination fee for Fall 2024 [Read Details]

  • Pakistan, Top News

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new CJP

  • Featured

Saudi Riyal to PKR exchange rate today – 23 October 2024

  • Pakistan, Top News

Justice Yahya Afridi nominated as Pakistan’s new Chief Justice

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer