Vehicle fitness certificate fee update in Punjab – October 2024

LAHORE – The Punjab government has made it mandatory to obtain vehicle fitness certificate before driving the vehicles on roads as it aims at ensuring road safety and tackle environmental pollution.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet has approved an amendment in Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, allowing the authorities to impose fine on vehicles being used without fitness certificate.

The government has also ordered the authorities to impose fine on smoke-emitting vehicles across the province amid intensifying smog.

As per the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and Motor Vehicle Rule 1969, all Types of Public Service Vehicles (Heavy Duty, Light Duty and Rickshaws) registered in Punjab and operating in Punjab should obtain Fitness Certificate from a Vehicle Inspection and Certification System by visiting any nearby office.

New vehicles are required to obtain a fitness certificate prior to the initial registration of the vehicle. After that, the new vehicle is exempt from testing for the first 2 years of operation.

How to Gen Appointment for Vehicle Inspection

Any vehicle owner can get an appointment by calling the VICS customer service center, UAN 042-111-678-711. Appointments can be made through this website by clicking appointment tab.

Vehicle Fitness Certificate Fee from October 2024

As per official website, the fee for first time registration and fitness inspection (one time) for HTV and LTV vehicles stands at Rs1,819.

The fee for delivery vans stands at Rs1,212 while it is also same for motor cars, taxis, rickshaws and motorcycle rickshaws.

Vehicle Fitness Certificate Renewal Fee After Every Six Months

The fee for heavy transport vehicles and LTVs stands at Rs911 while it is Rs758 for delivery vans, motor cars, taxis, rickshaws and motorcycle rickshaws.