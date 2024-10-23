AGL38.59▲ 0.15 (0.00%)AIRLINK138.5▲ 0.86 (0.01%)BOP5.45▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.84▲ 0.07 (0.02%)DCL7.85▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML45.8▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC81.1▲ 0.55 (0.01%)FCCL29.57▲ 0.03 (0.00%)FFBL56.42▲ 0.49 (0.01%)FFL9.19▲ 0.08 (0.01%)HUBC107▲ 1.64 (0.02%)HUMNL14.51▲ 0.45 (0.03%)KEL4.53▲ 0.3 (0.07%)KOSM8.08▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)MLCF37.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)NBP69▼ -0.1 (0.00%)OGDC167▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PAEL25.7▲ 0.52 (0.02%)PIBTL6.09▼ -0.65 (-0.10%)PPL130.77▲ 0.6 (0.00%)PRL23.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PTC15.9▲ 0.24 (0.02%)SEARL64.05▲ 2.81 (0.05%)TELE7▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.35▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.84▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET15.09▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG45.62▲ 0.76 (0.02%)UNITY25.73▲ 0.19 (0.01%)WTL1.26▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

PU announces latest semester examination fee for Fall 2024 [Read Details]

LAHORE – The Punjab University has announced online semester enrollment and examinations fee schedule of affiliated colleges for Semesters Examination Fall 2024.

The enrollment of subjects will start from November 1, 2024 while the ending date will be December 2, 2024.

The correction of enrolled subjects will start from December 3 and end on December 12, said a notification issued by the university.

It added that correction of enrolled subjects after December 9 will be entertained with fine.

Sr. #
Tasks
Starting Date
Ending Date
1
 Enrollment of Subjects
01-11-2024
02-12-2024
2
 Correction of enrolled subjects
(If any at College end)
Correction of enrolled subject after 09-12-2024 will be entertained with fine.
03-12-2024
09-12-2024
Fee Submission Timeline
Fee Starting Date
Fee Ending Date
Fee
3
 B.S. (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
01-11-2024
11-12-2024
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
4
 A.D Bachelors (2-Year Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
5
 B.S.Ed. (Hons) 4-Year Program 3rd , 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs. 12,580
6
 B.B.A (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
(after 12-Years education)
Single Fee
Rs. 13,240
7
 B.Ed (1.5-Years) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.12,580
8
 B.S. (Computer Science) 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.13,240
9
 A.D Commerce (2-Year Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.10,510
10
 A.D Tourism & Hospitality Management
(2-Years Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.10,510
11
 B.S (A.D)
(After Associate Degree: Replacement of M.A/M.Sc./M.Com/MBA)
7th Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520

Note: Individual challan of every student will be generated and printed challan will be handedover to student by college. The students shall directly deposit fee as per instruction given on fee challan. Only system generated fee challan will be acceptable (fee deposited via manual challan will not be acceptable) 

Our Correspondent

