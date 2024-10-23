PU announces latest semester examination fee for Fall 2024 [Read Details]

LAHORE – The Punjab University has announced online semester enrollment and examinations fee schedule of affiliated colleges for Semesters Examination Fall 2024.

The enrollment of subjects will start from November 1, 2024 while the ending date will be December 2, 2024.

The correction of enrolled subjects will start from December 3 and end on December 12, said a notification issued by the university.

It added that correction of enrolled subjects after December 9 will be entertained with fine.

Sr. # Tasks Starting Date Ending Date 1 Enrollment of Subjects 01-11-2024 02-12-2024 2 Correction of enrolled subjects

(If any at College end)

Correction of enrolled subject after 09-12-2024 will be entertained with fine. 03-12-2024 09-12-2024 Fee Submission Timeline Fee Starting Date Fee Ending Date Fee 3 B.S. (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 01-11-2024 11-12-2024 Single Fee

Rs. 8,520 4 A.D Bachelors (2-Year Program) 3rd

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs. 8,520 5 B.S.Ed. (Hons) 4-Year Program 3rd , 5th, 7th

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs. 12,580 6 B.B.A (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024

(after 12-Years education) Single Fee

Rs. 13,240 7 B.Ed (1.5-Years) 3rd

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs.12,580 8 B.S. (Computer Science) 3rd, 5th, 7th

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs.13,240 9 A.D Commerce (2-Year Program) 3rd

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs.10,510 10 A.D Tourism & Hospitality Management

(2-Years Program) 3rd

Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs.10,510 11 B.S (A.D)

(After Associate Degree: Replacement of M.A/M.Sc./M.Com/MBA)

7th Semester Examinations Fall, 2024 Single Fee

Rs. 8,520

Note: Individual challan of every student will be generated and printed challan will be handedover to student by college. The students shall directly deposit fee as per instruction given on fee challan. Only system generated fee challan will be acceptable (fee deposited via manual challan will not be acceptable)