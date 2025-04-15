realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — Now in Pakistan Starting at Rs41,999

Best Waterproof Warranty Meets Viral Style as realme C75x Debuts in Real Wala Love starring Dananeer

Spotted in the hands of Dananeer Mobeen, the realme C75x is officially the new must-have — blending bold Coral Pink aesthetics with rugged performance. From its moment on-screen to its takeover of TikTok and Instagram, this phone is turning heads and setting new standards for what you can expect in its remarkable PKR 41,000/- price tag for the 6+128GB variant while the 8+128GB costs PKR 44,999/-.

Flagship-Level Waterproofing in an Entry-Level Beast

realme C75x brings IP69 ultra-dust and water resistance — a rare find at this price point. That means it can take on splashes, rain, high-pressure water jets, and even full submersion. Whether you’re out in unpredictable weather or accidentally drop your phone, the realme C75x has your back. Whoever purchases between April 19-30, 2025 gets a phone replacement warranty for any water damage for one year!

IP69 rating : Resists high-temp water jets

: Resists high-temp water jets IP68 : Safe in water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes

: Safe in water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes IP66 : Withstands powerful water sprays

: Withstands powerful water sprays SonicWave™ Water Ejection : Clears water from speakers in seconds

: Clears water from speakers in seconds Free Replacement Offer: First-ever in this segment for water damage

Tough on the Outside, Smart on the Inside

The C75x is protected by ArmorShell™ Glass and Military-Grade Shock Resistance — giving it unmatched toughness against drops and scratches. Inside, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset powers your apps and games with ease, backed by up to 24GB Dynamic RAM.

Big Battery. Fast Charging. Slim Design.

At just 7.89mm thin, the C75x still packs a massive 5600mAh battery, the biggest in its segment— enough for 7 hours of gaming or 12+ hours of YouTube. And when it’s time to recharge, the 45W fast charging takes you to 50% in under 40 minutes.

Visuals That Flow

Enjoy a smooth scrolling and the best viewing experience in a device in its segment with a 6.67” LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate. The Eye Comfort Display tech also makes long sessions easier on your eyes.

Camera & Features That Go Beyond Expectations

50MP Super Clear Camera

Mini Capsule 3.0 for live updates

Underwater Mode

Side fingerprint scanner

400% UltraBoom Speakers for loud, clear audio

Choose between Coral Pink or Oceanic Blue, and get ready for a phone that doesn’t just keep up — it leads.