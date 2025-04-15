EU’s visa-free entry for THIS Muslim country on the cards

BERLIN – In a ground-breaking move, the nationals of Saudi Arabia might be able to travel visa-free to the Schengen area soon.

Christophe Farnaud, the EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Saudi nationals will soon be exempt from pre-entry visa requirements to European Union (EU) countries.

The working for the visa-exemption is underway and once materialized, the Saudi nationals will be able to travel freely for short-stay within the Schengen area comprising 27 member states.

The diplomats from the EU and Saudi Arabia have already made efforts to ease travel between the two regions, a reflection of which is the European Commission adopting new rules enabling Saudi citizens to obtain multi-entry visas valid for short stays of up to five years; the rules were also eased for nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.