Flash floods alert issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF)/flash floods alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, amid high temperatures and rains predictions.

“Due to a significant rise in temperatures in Northern Pakistan, the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) is likely to increase in low-lying glaciated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, reads the GLOF alert issued on Tuesday.

The Met office has also predicted significant rains in the upper part during the current week.

“The persistent high temperatures may accelerate snow and glacier melt and the subsequent weather events, potentially triggering GLOF incidents in vulnerable valleys and surrounding regions during the current and upcoming weeks”, the alert reads.

District Administrations and local organizations have been advised to stay alert and be prepared for the GLOF and flash flood events. They have also been advised to communicate timely warnings to communities to avoid high-risk areas and to follow safety instructions.

“All concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation”, the alert further reads.

Heatwaves to persist in Pakistan’s southern parts, rains likely in upper parts

Staff Report

Recomended

