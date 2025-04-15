‘Not Brain Drain, But Brain Gain’; Army Cheif Asim Munir lauds Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir hailed efforts of Overseas Pakistanis, calling them ambassadors of nation as he addressed First Overseas Pakistanis Convention held in Islamabad today.

The top general reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s deep connection with overseas Pakistanis and underscored the nation’s resilience and future potential. In his speech, COAS commended contributions of expatriates as a national asset.

“Those who propagate the narrative of brain drain should understand that this is not brain drain, but brain gain, and overseas Pakistanis are the finest example of it,” he said. Gen Asim said he is deeply moved today by the emotions of Pakistanis living abroad, and I assure you that our feelings for you are even stronger.

Addressing national challenges and security, General Munir delivered strong message to terrorists. Pakistan’s enemies really believe that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of our nation, he said and added that ten generations of these militants can do no harm to Balochistan or Pakistan.

Reinforcing the Army’s commitment, he said, “As long as the brave people of this country stand with the Pakistan Army, your army can overcome every challenge with ease.” He called upon the nation to be grateful for Pakistan’s blessings and natural wealth, stating, “Allah has blessed Pakistan with abundant resources, for which we must always remain grateful.”

Delivering a unified message of progress, General Munir declared, “Today, we are sending a clear message together: ‘Whoever stands in the way of Pakistan’s progress, we will remove that obstacle together.’”

To the overseas Pakistani community, the COAS said, “No matter which country you live in, remember your heritage stems from a noble society, ideology, and civilization. As Muslims and Pakistanis, we do not fear adversity. We have never bowed down before challenges, nor will we ever do so.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s founding vision, General Munir stated, “We want to take Pakistan to the place that Quaid-e-Azam dreamed of. Always hold your head high with pride, for you do not belong to just any nation — you represent a great and powerful country.” He also touched upon key foreign policy sentiments, declaring, “Kashmir was, is, and will always remain the jugular vein of Pakistan,” and affirming solidarity with oppressed people worldwide: “The hearts of Pakistanis always beat in solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza.”