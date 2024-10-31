Petrol, Diesel Prices increased for November 2024; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan on Thursday jacked up petrol and diesel rates for the first half of November, with new petrol price standing at Rs248.38 per liter.

A notification shared by Finance Ministry said the price of petrol moved up by Rs1.35 per liter while high-speed diesel (HSD) prices for the next fortnight increased by Rs3.85.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Rates Petrol (MS) Rs248.38 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs255.14

The rise in petrol price is attributed to fluctuations in the international market, where there has been a notable decline in petroleum product prices over the past two weeks.

This adjustment follows previous price revision in which petrol price was kept unchanged and HSD prices were raised.