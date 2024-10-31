AGL38.11▲ 1.08 (0.03%)AIRLINK121.77▼ -0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.82▲ 0.29 (0.05%)CNERGY3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.73▲ 0.36 (0.01%)DGKC84.29▼ -1.41 (-0.02%)FCCL32.56▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FFBL65.53▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL9.96▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)HUBC103.53▲ 0.24 (0.00%)HUMNL13.27▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)NBP60.25▼ -4.39 (-0.07%)OGDC172.13▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL24.56▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL141.53▼ -1.47 (-0.01%)PRL22.74▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC14.64▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)SEARL64.54▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.63▼ -1.35 (-0.04%)TPLP7.26▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG51.5▲ 2.21 (0.04%)UNITY26.54▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.22▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Petrol, Diesel Prices increased for November 2024; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan on Thursday jacked up petrol and diesel rates for the first half of November, with new petrol price standing at Rs248.38 per liter.

A notification shared by Finance Ministry said the price of petrol moved up by Rs1.35 per liter while high-speed diesel (HSD) prices for the next fortnight increased by Rs3.85.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Rates
Petrol (MS) Rs248.38
High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs255.14

The rise in petrol price is attributed to fluctuations in the international market, where there has been a notable decline in petroleum product prices over the past two weeks.

This adjustment follows previous price revision in which petrol price was kept unchanged and HSD prices were raised.

Web Desk (Lahore)

