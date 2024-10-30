Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan – Expected Rates from November 1

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for people as there is relief on cards on Petrol and Diesel Rates, with prices expected to come down from November 1, 2024.

Sources told Pakistan Observer that Petrol Prices in Pakistan are expected to come down by up to Rs3 per litre for the first half of November. If the government approves these rates, the new price of petrol will be around Rs244 and Diesel will hover around Rs249.

Current Petrol Price in Pakistan

Petroleum Products Rates Petrol (MS) Rs247.03 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs251.29

Expected Petrol Price from Nov 1

POLs Rates Petrol (MS) Rs244 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs249

The relief in fuel rates stemmed from drop of $1.5 per barrel, while high-speed diesel (HSD) prices come down by roughly $2.5 per barrel. As of late October, petrol is priced around $76 per barrel, and diesel is around $84 per barrel.

In last review, petrol price kept unchanged while diesel price was increased. The upcoming price decrease is anticipated to provide some relief to consumers amid rising living costs.