Bilal visits CBD route 47 and Walton Road; Appreciates 1MW solar flyover project

Working on unique projects across all sectors to make Punjab a model province

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering, Bilal Yasin, visited the Punjab Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) and inspected key development projects, including CBD Route 47 and Walton Road.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin and COO Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Janjua warmly welcomed the minister.

The minister also reviewed the CBD Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, which has the capacity to generate 1 megawatt of solar energy.

Commending CBD Punjab’s green energy initiatives, Bilal Yasin remarked that such projects will set Punjab as a model for other provinces.

“We are working on unique and innovative projects in every sector to transform Punjab into a model province,” the minister stated during the inspection.

Following the visit, he held a detailed discussion with CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin regarding ongoing and upcoming projects.

On the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin reaffirmed, “We are committed to sustainable development and the promotion of modern urban facilities.”

Also present were Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, and Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial.