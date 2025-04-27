Will never compromise on dignity, security: PM Shehbaz

Says Pakistan open to neutral, transparent probe into Pahalgam attack; Addresses passing-out parade at PMA Kakul, condemns India’s ‘perpetual blame game; To respond with full might if any attempt disrupts waterflow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan was open to participating in a “neutral, transparent and credible” investigation into the Pahalgam attack, amid rising tensions with India.

He said that the nation stands firmly with armed forces to defend every inch of its territory, amid escalating tensions with India.

Speaking at the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Shehbaz reiterated that the armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty against any misadventure.

“Peace is our preference but must not be mistaken for weakness,” he said.

“We will never compromise on the dignity and security of our nation.”

Addressing concerns over India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attack, Shehbaz warned that any attempt to block or divert Pakistan’s share of water would provoke a full-force response.

He described water as Pakistan’s lifeline and a vital national interest.

“The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this pattern,” he said.

“Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

He criticised India for levelling “baseless allegations” against Pakistan without verifiable evidence, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, calling Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan.

Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism, noting over 90,000 casualties and $600 billion in economic losses.

“I also need to underscore the importance of Kashmir, as the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah rightly said, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Unfortunately, this globally recognised dispute remains unresolved despite multiple UN resolutions.

Let there be no doubt, Pakistan shall continue to support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people till they achieve their rights through their great struggle and sacrifices.”

The prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asif Munir, military leadership, members of the diplomatic corps and parents of the cadets.

The prime minister said Afghanistan was their neighbouring country and ‘it is our earnest desire to live in peace with them in all times to come but unfortunately, despite their best and sincere efforts, terrorist activities continued to emanate from Afghan territory.’

The prime minister said India’s systematic prosecuting of its minorities, particularly of Muslims and Sikhs, had become more pervasive over the years.

India should take complete responsibility under international obligations to secure the rights of its oppressed minorities, he stressed.

After a period of economic stagnation, he said Pakistan was taking bold strides towards economic recovery, though it was a long journey full of challenges but with your prayers and with the help of Allah Almighty, they would negotiate their way forward with a sense of commitment.

These steps were yielding significant milestones, attracting foreign investment in key sectors like mining, agriculture, livestock, IT and defence production, he added.

The prime minister further said on the diplomatic front, they had reinvigorated the old and time-tested friendships while building new relations to expand global outreach.

The prime minister congratulated the cadets and said that they joined the finest armies of the world renowned for its valour, discipline and unwavering commitment to the nation.

He also felicitated the cadets from the brotherly nations on the completion of their courses and said that it was their centuries-old tradition to welcome guests with open arms as part of their family.

He expressed the confidence that they would transform themselves into custodians of the vision of the great Quaid and his golden principles of faith unity and discipline.

Upon arrival, Army Chief General Asim Munir was presented a salute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inspected the parade and administered the oath to the graduating cadets.

Graduating cadets took the oath of allegiance, and awards were presented to those who demonstrated outstanding performance.

The Sword of Honour was awarded to Under Officer Muhammad Hanan Malik.

The Presidential Gold Medal went to Under Officer Zain-ul-Abideen.

The Overseas Gold Medal by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was awarded to a cadet from Nepal.

Lady Cadet Laiba Rehman also received an award for excellence.

Under Officer Muhammad Talha Ayaz was presented the Commandant’s Cane.