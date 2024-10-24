AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pakistani model Roma Michael comes under fire over Miss World Bikini appearance  

Pakistani Model Roma Michael Comes Under Fire Over Miss World Bikini Appearance
ISLAMABAD – Beauty pageants are known for their glamorous bold dresses, featuring intricate designs, and Miss World Grand 2024 made headlines as Pakistani model Roma Michael stunned everyone with bold dress.

Roma, a social media influencer and model, can be seen flaunting glam in skimpy dress, and it prompted strong response online. Internet users were quick to download the clip before it was taken down by the influencer.

Social media users even shared derogatory remarks about her bold move, arguing that her appearance undermines cultural values and tarnishes image internationally. The situation further intensified online, with users voicing their outrage. One user highlighted threats and abuse Roma received.

For the unversed, Roma is known for modeling videos while she also bagged several beauty shows including Miss Charm Pakistan.

She also featured in Delhi Gate and Kahey Dil Jidher, Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo.

Web Desk (Lahore)

