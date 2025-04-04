Actress Dananeer Mobeen breaks silence on marriage rumors with Ahad Raza Mir

LAHORE – Actress and TikToker Dananeer Mobeen has finally broken her silence over the rumors of her marriage with actor Ahad Raza Mir.

Dananeer and Ahad are currently in the spotlight for their hit drama “Meem se Muhabbat”, and ever since the show’s release, the fans have started linking the on-screen couple romantically in real life as well.

Recently, Dananeer celebrated her graduation, and senior actor Asif Raza Mir, Ahad’s father, gifted her a basket of sweets on the occasion.

Ahad himself presented her with a garland made of currency notes on the drama set—a moment captured on video that quickly went viral on social media.

Many users mistook it as a celebration of an engagement or confirmed relationship.

However, in a recent interview, Dananeer denied all rumors about marrying Ahad Raza Mir. She clarified that it was simply a small celebration of her graduation, and Ahad’s mother had even sent home-cooked meat for her. Meanwhile, Ahad and his father Asif Raza Mir brought garlands for her on set.

Dananeer stated that while she is grateful for the love people show for her characters, she hopes fans will respect the boundary between her real life and on-screen pairings.

She added that viewers must understand that she is an actress playing a role—one that is far removed from her real life.