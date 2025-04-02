AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Saba Qamar’s Eid look steals the show as fans celebrate her timeless beauty

Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Saba Qamar remained in limelight as she dropped Eid 2025 look with fans on social media.

The Serial Killer star kept her fans waiting until the third and final day of Eid, her post proved to be worth the wait, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the festive celebrations.

Despite having millions of fans on different portals, Saba kept a low profile during the first two days of Eid, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her traditional Eid look. On the third day of Eid, the actress shared her stunning look on Instagram, dressed in an exquisite creation by famous designer Faraz Manan.

Courtesy: 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 Instagram@sabaqamarzaman

Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty Saba Qamars Eid Look Steals The Show As Fans Celebrate Her Timeless Beauty

The maxi dress, which she paired with minimal makeup, amplified her natural beauty. Whether lounging on a sofa or enjoying the sun in her beautiful home, Saba’s graceful poses left her fans swooning.

Along with snaps, she also shared heartfelt caption: “A delayed Eid post, but love comes at the right time.” The post quickly went viral, with fans showering the actress with compliments on her beauty and impeccable Eid style.

Saba’s career spanned over two decades as she earned recognition not only in Pakistan but also in India with memorable performances in popular dramas such as Cheekh, Fraud, Maat, and Baaghi, as well as films like Kamli, Lahore Se Aage, and the Bollywood hit Hindi Medium.

Here’s how Pakistani celebs are celebrating Eid 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Lifestyle

PSL 2025 Anthem ‘X Dekho’ released, featuring Ali Zafar, Talha Anjum and Abrar-ul-Haq

  • Lifestyle

Minahil Malik leaked videos go viral online, causing outrage

  • Lifestyle

Here’s how Pakistani celebs are celebrating Eid 2025

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

Which Pakistani Legal Eagle will defend Rajab Butt in Blasphemy Case?

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer