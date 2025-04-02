Saba Qamar’s Eid look steals the show as fans celebrate her timeless beauty

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Saba Qamar remained in limelight as she dropped Eid 2025 look with fans on social media.

The Serial Killer star kept her fans waiting until the third and final day of Eid, her post proved to be worth the wait, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the festive celebrations.

Despite having millions of fans on different portals, Saba kept a low profile during the first two days of Eid, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her traditional Eid look. On the third day of Eid, the actress shared her stunning look on Instagram, dressed in an exquisite creation by famous designer Faraz Manan.

Courtesy: 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 Instagram@sabaqamarzaman

The maxi dress, which she paired with minimal makeup, amplified her natural beauty. Whether lounging on a sofa or enjoying the sun in her beautiful home, Saba’s graceful poses left her fans swooning.

Along with snaps, she also shared heartfelt caption: “A delayed Eid post, but love comes at the right time.” The post quickly went viral, with fans showering the actress with compliments on her beauty and impeccable Eid style.

Saba’s career spanned over two decades as she earned recognition not only in Pakistan but also in India with memorable performances in popular dramas such as Cheekh, Fraud, Maat, and Baaghi, as well as films like Kamli, Lahore Se Aage, and the Bollywood hit Hindi Medium.