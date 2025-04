New Timings for Railway Trains from Lahore, Karachi, and Multan – April 2025 Update

Pakistan Railways issued new train schedules from Lahore, Karachi, and Multan as departure and arrival times for several trains, including Khyber Mail, Allama Iqbal Express, Thal Express, Lasani Express, and others.

Passengers are advised to check the updated schedule for revised travel times across various regions. These changes are part of Pakistan Railways’ efforts to improve train services and enhance passenger convenience.

Pakistan Railways Train Timings 2025

Train Name Departure Departure Time Arrival Arrival Time Khyber Mail Peshawar Cantt 10:00 PM Karachi Cantt 6:20 AM (third day) Allama Iqbal Express Sialkot 7:00 AM Karachi Cantt 9:15 AM (next day) Jaffar Express Peshawar Cantt 7:00 AM Quetta 5:00 PM (next day) Thal Express Multan 6:30 AM Rawalpindi 9:45 PM (same day) Return (Thal Express) Rawalpindi 7:00 AM Multan 10:30 PM (next day) Lasani Express Lahore 3:45 PM Sialkot 8:15 PM Return (Lasani Express) Sialkot 5:00 AM Lahore 9:15 AM Narowal Passenger Lahore 7:15 AM Narowal 10:05 AM Return (Narowal Passenger) Narowal 5:00 PM Lahore 7:40 PM Faiz Ahmad Faiz Passenger Lahore 7:30 PM Narowal 10:10 PM Attock Passenger Attock City 3:55 PM Mari Indus 9:15 PM Mohenjo Daro Express Kotri 7:00 AM Rohri 5:50 PM Chenab Express Lala Musa 3:45 PM Sargodha 7:45 PM

With new changes, Khyber Mail (2Dn) will now depart from Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 PM and reach Karachi Cantt at 6:20 AM on the third day, offering a revised overnight travel experience.

Allama Iqbal Express (10Dn) will leave Sialkot at 7:00 AM and arrive in Karachi Cantt at 9:15 AM the following day, providing more convenient travel for passengers heading to the southern port city. Meanwhile, Jaffar Express (40Dn) will depart Peshawar Cantt at 7:00 AM and arrive in Quetta by 5:00 PM the next day.

Thal Express (129Up) will now leave Multan at 6:30 AM, reaching Rawalpindi by 9:45 PM the same day. The return service (130Dn) will depart Rawalpindi at 7:00 AM and arrive back in Multan at 10:30 PM the following day. For travelers between Lahore and Sialkot, the Lasani Express (125Up) will leave Lahore at 3:45 PM, reaching Sialkot at 8:15 PM, with the return trip (126Dn) departing Sialkot at 5:00 AM and arriving in Lahore at 9:15 AM.