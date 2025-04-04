Minahil Malik faces backlash from ‘ex-Boyfriend’ amid video leaks controversy

KARACHI – TikTok star Minahil Malik remained among top trends as her new alleged clips invited more trouble for the controversial social media sensation. Amid backlash, her alleged ex-boyfriend Rana Sharyar, popularly known as SK, also called out Minahil for the scandal.

Days after leaks made trends on social media, SK decided to expose Minahil along with fellow YouTuber Rajab Butt, accusing them of putting him in bad light. SK accused Minahil of uploading more obscene clips to malign him.

SK continued saying that Minahil and another woman named Farah, are behind a dirty nexus, and he warned to expose dark secrets. He promised sharing detailed video with undeniable evidence to expose their operations and shut down their so-black-mailing gimmicks.

On the other hand, Ms Malik remained defiant, saying she was unaffected by their opinions and had no intention of responding to cheap criticsm.

Minahil Malik Leaked Clips

Minahil previously denied authenticity of clips, calling them AI generated. She said videos were morphed and threatened legal action if they were not removed. SK however doubled down, stating the footage was real and was recorded on Minahil’s own phone.

Legal Action