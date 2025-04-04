AGL70.41▼ -2.03 (-0.03%)AIRLINK175.55▼ -2.01 (-0.01%)BOP11.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY8.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DCL9.04▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML47.84▲ 2.58 (0.06%)DGKC132.1▼ -1.95 (-0.01%)FCCL47.23▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FFL16.02▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC142.32▼ -4.59 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.3▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.44▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF61.8▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP78.5▲ 2.64 (0.03%)OGDC226.77▼ -7.91 (-0.03%)PAEL44.8▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL185.92▼ -5.88 (-0.03%)PRL37.16▼ -0.16 (0.00%)PTC24.05▲ 0.85 (0.04%)SEARL100.29▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.45▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.03▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.02▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TRG66▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)UNITY28.24▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Minahil Malik faces backlash from ‘ex-Boyfriend’ amid video leaks controversy

Minahil Malik Faces Backlash From Ex Boyfriend Amid Video Leaks Controversy
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – TikTok star Minahil Malik remained among top trends as her new alleged clips invited more trouble for the controversial social media sensation. Amid backlash, her alleged ex-boyfriend Rana Sharyar, popularly known as SK, also called out Minahil for the scandal.

Days after leaks made trends on social media, SK decided to expose Minahil along with fellow YouTuber Rajab Butt, accusing them of putting him in bad light. SK accused Minahil of uploading more obscene clips to malign him.

SK continued saying that Minahil and another woman named Farah, are behind a dirty nexus, and he warned to expose dark secrets. He promised sharing detailed video with undeniable evidence to expose their operations and shut down their so-black-mailing gimmicks.

On the other hand, Ms Malik remained defiant, saying she was unaffected by their opinions and had no intention of responding to cheap criticsm.

Minahil Malik Leaked Clips

Minahil Malik Faces Backlash From Ex Boyfriend Amid Video Leaks Controversy

Minahil previously denied authenticity of clips, calling them AI generated. She said videos were morphed and threatened legal action if they were not removed. SK however doubled down, stating the footage was real and was recorded on Minahil’s own phone.

Minahil Malik Faces Backlash From Ex Boyfriend Amid Video Leaks Controversy

Legal Action

LAst year, Minahil Malik’s alleged clips remained all over the internet. The videos, initially shared through WhatsApp and Telegram, have spread to other social media platforms. Minahil denied their authenticity, calling them fake and part of an effort to damage her reputation. She also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible.

The incident reignited discussions on digital privacy and cyber harassment. Minahil, a popular influencer with millions of followers, has built a strong presence across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Minahil Malik’s New Private Videos leaked online amid controversy

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Sindh continues to sizzle as temperature reaches 43°C in Mithi

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; above-normal temperatures predicted in plains

  • Business, Featured

Electricity Rates Relief: How much will you save on your next Bill?

  • Featured, Islamabad

Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 4, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer