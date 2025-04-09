AGL68.29▼ -2.99 (-0.04%)AIRLINK157.41▼ -6.97 (-0.04%)BOP10.37▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.32▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.42▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML42.31▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)DGKC126.83▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FCCL46.73▼ -0.21 (0.00%)FFL14.88▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC134.01▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.52▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.39▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)MLCF60.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)NBP76.64▲ 0.17 (0.00%)OGDC208.52▼ -6.37 (-0.03%)PAEL40.78▼ -1.22 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.98▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL168.77▼ -5.45 (-0.03%)PRL35.03▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)PTC22.99▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL93.1▼ -1.94 (-0.02%)TELE6.95▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL32.98▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TPLP10▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET20.99▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TRG60.67▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)UNITY25.33▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)WTL1.3▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Petrol price in Pakistan to cut by Rs12 per litre from April 16; Check Expected rates

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis can have sigh of relief as Petrol price are slated to come down by Rs12 per litre from April 16, 2025 as global crude oil prices continue their downward trajectory.

The development comes as price of Brent crude plunged to $60.12 per barrel from $74.95 per barrel. The decline of over $14 per barrel in just a few weeks is attributed to a series of factors, including decreased demand and an ongoing negative market sentiment.

Petrol price in Pakistan

In first half of month, price of petrol stands at Rs254.63 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs258.64. With the expected drop, petrol prices are said to fall to around Rs242-243 per litre from April 16.

Producsts Price
Petrol 254.63
Diesel 258.64

Expected petrol price from April 16

Products Price
Petrol 242-243
Diesel 248-250

The reduction in fuel prices follows changes in global oil prices, with the price of Brent crude currently standing at $60.12 per barrel. This marks a notable decrease from earlier this month, when the price of Brent crude was hovering around $74.95 per barrel.

The decline of over $14 per barrel in just a few weeks is attributed to a series of factors, including decreased demand and an ongoing negative market sentiment.

This price adjustment is expected to provide much-needed relief to consumers in Pakistan, where fuel costs have been a significant burden due to the rising global energy prices. As the global oil market continues to experience fluctuations, further changes in petrol and diesel prices may be seen in the coming months.

New Petrol Price announced for April 2025 ahead of Eid; Check full rates

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

